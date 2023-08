LIVE WK WIELRENNEN. Meteen prijs voor 'Tuurminator’? Dit is het Belgische programma op eerste dag

It is official 🇸🇮 @tamaupogi is going to @CyclingWorlds World Championship 2023 in Glasgow!



Cycling @TeamSlovenia is going to be the strongest by the number of Slovenian cyclists, mountain bikers and BMX riders in history! #ifeelsLOVEnia #sloveniaoutdoor



📷 @AlenMilavec pic.twitter.com/Op4iOMnd2B