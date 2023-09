LIVE TOUR OF BRITAIN. Van Aert zelf op zoek naar koploper Rodriguez: gaatje is bijna dicht

We’re made it to Caerphilly Mountain ⛰️



Leading duo @_rccarlos (IGD) and @stevierhys_96 (GBR) are the first onto the climb, but their advantage to the @WoutvanAert group is just five seconds! #TourOfBritain 🔴🔵⚪ #TaithBrydain pic.twitter.com/UO6PTdnNXt