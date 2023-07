LIVE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES. Gele Kopecky overleeft makkelijk schifting in het peloton, Van Vleuten tegen de grond bergop

🎙 "I really love the belgian jersey, but I think it's okay, for a few days, to change to yellow", @LotteKopecky of @teamsdworx said after her win on stage 1 at #TDFF2023 in Clermont-Ferrand.



Yes, Lotte, more than okay!



Winner's interview 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z2muuHKiPE