Zo dramatisch is de toestand aan de Noordpool: extreme hitte met temperaturen tot 34 (!) graden

Extremely hot again on the fringe of the Arctic Ocean.



An astonishing + 34 °C has just been recorded at a latitude of 73 °N today in Russia. This is about + 20-25 °C warmer than normal.



Note how much open water there is compared to normal. Sea ice is taking a hit. pic.twitter.com/y0w5PLjkHx

