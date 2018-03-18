Zelfs Ierse hemel kleurt groen voor St Patrick's Day

    • sam
  • Bron: NASA
NASA
Wetenschap Ieren vierden gisteren St Patrick's Day, een feestdag waarop de kleur groen centraal staat. Zélfs de hemel op deze foto van de NASA.

De bemanning van het internationale ruimtestation ISS kon het groene noorderlicht fotograferen uit zo'n hoek dat het boven Ierland lijkt te hangen. Links zie je Ierland, rechts Groot-Brittannië. De foto is al enkele jaren oud.

De bemanning van het ISS deelde nog meer prachtige foto's van groene natuurpracht.

En natuurlijk ook een foto van het groene Ierland zelf.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen