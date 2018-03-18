Zelfs Ierse hemel kleurt groen voor St Patrick's Day
De bemanning van het internationale ruimtestation ISS kon het groene noorderlicht fotograferen uit zo'n hoek dat het boven Ierland lijkt te hangen. Links zie je Ierland, rechts Groot-Brittannië. De foto is al enkele jaren oud.
Happy #StPatricksDay! On and off Earth everybody's favorite color is green today. Check out this beautiful shot of #Ireland from @Space_Station, featuring an amazing green aurora! pic.twitter.com/1qoup5KtnL link
De bemanning van het ISS deelde nog meer prachtige foto's van groene natuurpracht.
In celebration of #StPatricksDay, check out these auroral green hues as seen from the @Space_Station! pic.twitter.com/msh7BZvomu link
En natuurlijk ook een foto van het groene Ierland zelf.
Happy #StPatricksDay! Here's a picture of #Ireland from space to kickoff the celebration! The intense emerald green vegetation of the island owes its verdant color to moderate temperatures and moist air. pic.twitter.com/gqeExppLiI link
