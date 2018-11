Wetenschappers staan voor raadsel nadat mysterieuze golven over de aarde rollen

SBV, like the other stations, shows long monochromatic signal with ~17s period (mono-freq Rayleigh waves?). But filtered above 1Hz SBV (lower plot) also shows seismic(?) signals from repeating sources, with some ~50s apart. Maybe some large, shallow, oscillating volcanic source? pic.twitter.com/bPqdQFwAgm

Anthony Lomax 🌍🇪🇺(@ ALomaxNet)