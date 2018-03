Twee Amerikanen, een Rus en een WK-voetbal op weg naar ruimtestation ISS

LIFTOFF! @Astro_Ricky, @Astro_Feustel and @OlegMKS launched at 1:44pm ET in their Soyuz spacecraft. The trio will travel on a two day journey before reaching their new home on @Space_Station this Friday. Watch: https://t.co/OSmfzUKd1f pic.twitter.com/D6IZwTtQpW

NASA(@ NASA)