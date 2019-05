Russische astronauten maken van schoonmaakklus een ruimtefeestje

Spacewalkers Oleg Kononenko and Alexey Ovchinin exited the @Space_Station at 11:42am ET to begin a 6.5 hour #spacewalk. Take a look at their view as they work in the vacuum of space: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi. Ask questions using #AskNASA pic.twitter.com/xCidPy0bqf

NASA(@ NASA)