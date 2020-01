Ontmoet Bruie, de kleine NASA robot die op zoek gaat naar buitenaards leven op maan van Jupiter

Is there #alien life out there? We're working with NASA to find out!



This summer a team will be at Australia's Casey station to test an under-ice robot which may be used in a future mission to Europa, one of Jupiter's 63 moons.https://t.co/VgCsFO3NlQ@NASAExpeditions @NASAJPL pic.twitter.com/LVmImSXaIO

antarctica.gov.au(@ AusAntarctic)