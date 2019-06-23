Zomer begint met pak sneeuw in Colorado RL

23 juni 2019

02u25

Bron: ANP 1 Weernieuws De bewoners van het skidorp Steamboat Springs in de Amerikaanse staat Colorado keken zaterdag verrast op toen er een vers pak sneeuw van 60 centimeter was gevallen.

Het is zeer ongebruikelijk dat aan het begin van de zomer nog sneeuw in deze regio valt, meldt de plaatselijke meteorologische dienst aan nieuwszender CNN. Het was al 91 jaar geleden, in 1928, dat er nog zoveel sneeuw viel aan het eind van de maand juni.

Bezoekers en inwoners van het gebied deelden op social media hun verbazing over de ‘witte verassing’.

Good morning...snow, snow and more snow -First day of summer 2019 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado! #wx pic.twitter.com/WbjoHWtbJN Rebecca Ferguson(@ BrokerProStmbt) link

De bewoners in het gebied zijn gewaarschuwd dat ze nog zeker tot en met zondag rekening moeten houden met de sneeuwoverlast. De gemiddelde middagtemperatuur in deze tijd van het jaar is zo'n 23 graden. In de nacht wordt het doorgaans niet kouder dan een graad of 7.