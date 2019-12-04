Zo mooi kleurde de hemel vanmorgen en dit is waarom AW

04 december 2019

11u41 2 Weernieuws De lucht kleurde opnieuw prachtig oranjeroze vanmorgen. Opnieuw, want zo’n uitzonderlijk fenomeen is het eigenlijk niet. Toch trok de meest recente zonsopgang de aandacht van talrijke ‘luchtspotters’.

Een roze lucht is helemaal geen eigenaardigheid. Het verschijnsel kan zowel ’s morgens als ’s avonds optreden en is een gevolg van de verstrooiing van licht. Het witte zonlicht wordt op zijn weg naar de aarde ontleed in verschillende kleurtjes: eerst geel, oranje en dan rood of roze. Terwijl het avondrood meestal ontstaat door de aanwezigheid van stofdeeltjes die het zonlicht verstrooien, hangt er ’s morgens nog niet zoveel stof in de lucht. Waarom genoten we vanmorgen dan van een roze lucht? “Dat kan te maken hebben met de luchtvochtigheid”, aldus VTM-weerman David Dehenauw. Niet alleen stof, maar ook waterdamp en een hogere luchtvochtigheid kunnen de hemel roze kleuren.

In combinatie met de mist en de bevroren ondergrond leverde de ochtendschemering alvast enkele prachtige plaatjes op.

Ok, ik beken kleur! Nu prachtige ochtendschemering. pic.twitter.com/mxQW5rYe4N Frank Deboosere(@ frankdeboosere) link

