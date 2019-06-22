Zeldzame nachtwolken zorgen voor prachtig lichtspektakel aan de hemel jv

22 juni 2019

09u46 15 Weernieuws Lichtende nachtwolken zorgden gisteravond en vannacht voor een indrukwekkend schouwspel aan de hemel. Op sociale media regende het al snel prachtige beelden van het lichtspektakel, dat in heel West-Europa te zien was.

Het licht dat we waarnemen, is niet afkomstig van de wolken zelf, maar van de zon. Het wordt weerkaatst naar de aardoppervlakte door ijskristallen. Nadat de zon is ondergegaan, komt de zilver-blauwe en geel-oranje ribbelige structuur tevoorschijn.

De lichtende nachtwolken blijven zichtbaar zolang de zon ze beschijnt. Ze bevinden zich op ongeveer 75 tot 85 kilometer hoogte, een pak verder van ons dan de gewone wolken op zo’n 20 kilometer hoogte. Het feeërieke fenomeen is zeldzaam en komt vooral van mei tot juli voor.

Geniet even mee.

Beautiful #noctilucentclouds above Belgium!!! Mechelen 23u20 CEST with simple smartphone S6 edge cam@NLCalerts #vrtweer pic.twitter.com/MZf7Cj3m2R Tom Corstjens(@ tcorstjens) link

Allemaal nu naar buiten naar het noorden kijken. #nachtwolken. Zelden zo mooi gezien. pic.twitter.com/v7boPCC3oN Ferini(@ FeriniNvliet) link

Echt spectaculair mooie lichtende nachtwolken te zien nu. pic.twitter.com/JJQEfCkL1b 🌌 harm(@ harminos) link

