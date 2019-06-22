Zeldzame nachtwolken zorgen ook vanavond voor prachtig lichtspektakel aan de hemel JV TMA

22 juni 2019

20u15 112 Weernieuws Lichtende nachtwolken zorgden gisteravond en vannacht voor een indrukwekkend schouwspel aan de hemel. Spektakel gemist? Niet getreurd: vanavond volgt een herkansing.

Het licht dat we waarnemen, is niet afkomstig van de wolken zelf, maar van de zon. Het wordt weerkaatst naar de aardoppervlakte door ijskristallen. Nadat de zon is ondergegaan, komt de zilver-blauwe en geel-oranje ribbelige structuur tevoorschijn.

De lichtende nachtwolken blijven zichtbaar zolang de zon ze beschijnt. Ze bevinden zich op ongeveer 75 tot 85 kilometer hoogte, een pak verder van ons dan de gewone wolken op zo’n 20 kilometer hoogte. Het feeërieke fenomeen is zeldzaam en komt vooral van mei tot juli voor.

Allemaal nu naar buiten naar het noorden kijken. #nachtwolken. Zelden zo mooi gezien. pic.twitter.com/v7boPCC3oN Ferini(@ FeriniNvliet) link

Echt spectaculair mooie lichtende nachtwolken te zien nu. pic.twitter.com/JJQEfCkL1b 🌌 harm(@ harminos) link

