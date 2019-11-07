Prachtig fenomeen op Finse stranden: duizenden bollen ijs aangespoeld ttr

07 november 2019

Bron: The Guardian 16 Weernieuws Op verschillende stranden aan de Finse kant van de Botnische Golf is er sprake van een opmerkelijk fenomeen. De afgelopen dagen spoelden er maar liefst duizenden bollen ijs aan. De herfst is de ideale periode om zoiets te bewonderen, zegt James Carter, professor geologie aan de Illinois State University.

De bollen ijs worden gevormd door het afstompen of polijsten van ijsplaten die in onrustig water steeds tegen elkaar botsen. Ook kunnen er kleine korreltjes ijs ontstaan, waaraan een nieuw laagje water vastvriest bij lage temperatuur. Dankzij golven kunnen geen vlakke ijsplaten ontstaan, maar groeien er juist meerdere ronde korrels.

“Je hebt de juiste luchttemperatuur nodig (een beetje onder nul), de juiste watertemperatuur (nabij het vriespunt), een ondiep en zacht glooiend zandstrand, kalme golven en misschien een lichte deining”, zegt Jouni Vainio van het Fins Meteorologisch Instituut aan The Guardian.



Volgens professor geologie James Carter, die verbonden is aan de Illinois State University, is de herfst de ideale periode om het fenomeen te zien. “Dan begint het ijs zich te vormen op het wateroppervlak, waardoor er een sneeuwbrij ontstaat die beweegt door de golven”, licht hij verder toe. “Dankzij fotografen die hun foto’s en observaties delen, krijgen de meesten nu iets te zien wat ze anders misschien nooit zouden zien.”