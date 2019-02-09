Kopje water en vrieskou leveren spectaculaire beelden op in Russische ‘dubak challenge’ kg

Bron: BBC, National Geographic 0 Weernieuws Het is op dit moment bitter koud in grote delen van Rusland. In het oosten van het land werden de afgelopen dagen temperaturen gemeten van -40 tot -50 graden Celsius. Volgens tientallen inwoners hét perfecte moment om deel te nemen aan de ‘dubak challenge’: het trucje waarbij kokend water in de vrieslucht wordt gegooid en meteen bevriest in een wolk van ‘sneeuw’. Het leverde enkele fantastisch mooie beelden op.

Het trucje is al een tijdje populair in de Verenigde Staten, waar de polaire vortex vorige maand huishield. Nu is de hype ook overgewaaid naar Rusland. Daar ging het de afgelopen dagen viraal als de ‘dubak challenge’, vernoemd naar een Russische uitdrukking voor de bittere koude.

IJskristallen

De ‘dubak challenge’ is eenvoudig. De deelnemers gooien een kopje kokend water in de koude lucht, waar het ogenblikkelijk bevriest en een grote, mooie wolk vormt. Het fenomeen is enkel mogelijk met kokend of bijna kokend water, zo legt klimatoloog Taneil Uttal uit aan National Geographic.



“Wanneer je kokend water in de lucht gooit, vormt het water hete druppeltjes,” zegt hij. Omdat het water tegen het kookpunt aanzit, kunnen de druppeltjes verdampen voor ze de grond raken. Die waterdamp begint echter onmiddellijk te condenseren onder invloed van de koude. De gecondenseerde waterdruppeltjes bevriezen uiteindelijk tot een wolk kleine ijskristalletjes.

#dubak

Onder de hashtag ‘dubak’ verschenen op Instagram adembenemende foto’s en video’s. Opgelet als je ook zelf aan de slag wilt met de ‘dubak challenge’: een kopje kokend water in de lucht gooien kan zonder de Russische vrieskou ook heel wat brandwonden opleveren.