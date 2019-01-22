Het sneeuwt! Mensen delen massaal beelden van eerste sneeuwvlokken op sociale media kg

22 januari 2019

09u30

Bron: Twitter 0 Weernieuws Het is zover: we krijgen dan toch nog een flinke winterprik te verwerken. Dat is ook te merken op sociale media. Vanochtend worden al massaal beelden gedeeld van de eerste sneeuw in Vlaanderen.

We verwachten vandaag tussen de twee en vijf centimeter sneeuw, voorspelt het KMI. Vandaag trekt een sneeuwzone van west naar oost over het land. Aan de kust en in West-Vlaanderen dwarrelen de eerste sneeuwvlokken al naar beneden, zo blijkt uit de foto’s op Twitter en Instagram.

De strooidiensten zijn volop in de weer te #Blankenberge. Wees voorzichtig en vergeet ook niet uw eigen voetpad sneeuw- en ijsvrij te houden. Alvast #dank ! pic.twitter.com/UOZs9bh3vr Nico Germonprez(@ NicoGermonprez) link

Het sneeuwt al ze in West-Vlaanderen! pic.twitter.com/jAgUtIW1JN Alexander(@ dreamerexplain) link

Op wandel van de parking naar het werk. Al minder pittoreske werkomgevingen gehad. #sneeuw #zonnebeke pic.twitter.com/qo67MPrRxZ Daisy(@ Daisy_Font) link

Op de trein van Harelbeke naar Kortrijk is te zien hoe Vlaanderen langzaamaan bedekt wordt met een sneeuwtapijt.

Ook op de trein van #Harelbeke naar #Kortrijk is de #sneeuw alomtegenwoordig #FocusWTV pic.twitter.com/OxAHKmuykC Thomas Herrero(@ thmshrrr) link

De eerste sneeuw in #ieper #deeerstesneeuw pic.twitter.com/dIpQMg0iAs marleen Vanoverschelde(@ mar_vano) link

Ook Sporza-reporter Karl Vannieuwkerke deelde al een foto van de sneeuw in Merkem.

En Vlaams minister van Onderwijs Hilde Crevits (CD&V) viert de eerste sneeuw in Torhout.

Voel me zo gelukkig in de eerste sneeuw ☃️🌨❄️ pic.twitter.com/JWmfqrrY6p Hilde Crevits(@ crevits) link

In Vilvoorde is de sneeuw nog niet gearriveerd, melden Qmusic-presentatoren Wim Oosterlinck en Sam De Bruyn. “Koud, geen sneeuw en een prachtige zonsopgang!”, klinkt het.

Huidige toestand: koud, geen sneeuw en een prachtige zonsopgang! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HbOK0yLJO7 Qmusic (België)(@ Qmusic_BE) link