Deels bevroren Niagarawatervallen leveren prachtige plaatjes op

22 januari 2019

14u06 0 Weernieuws De Niagarawatervallen op de Canadees-Amerikaanse grens zijn altijd wel een indrukwekkend natuurspektakel, maar de ijskoude temperaturen leveren op dit moment zo mogelijk nog méér overweldigende beelden op.

Momenteel zijn de bekendste watervallen ter wereld deels bevroren en op sommige plaatsen roept dat zelfs een halt toe aan het anders zo verwoestend wassende water. Het geeft een heel bijzonder cachet aan de natuurpracht en het regent dan ook foto’s en video’s van de Niagarawatervallen op sociale media. Toeristen zijn helemaal in de ban van de ondergesneeuwde weidse watervallen, die nu extra speciaal ogen.

Tot min 25 graden is het daar, en dat is best wel frisjes. De koude zou nog zeker twee weken aanhouden. Maar ook wie niet ter plaatse is, krijgt ongetwijfeld kippenvel. Bij het bekijken van de unieke beelden.

