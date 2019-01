De 15 heetste plaatsen ter wereld liggen momenteel in Australië

#Tarcoola in the state's north has just reached 49.0°C - its hottest day since records began in 1903. 🌡️😓 With more heat to come, keep hydrated 🚰 and an eye on the latest observations: https://t.co/VDpjjkv2lR. @SA_SES @CFSAlerts @SAHealth @SAPoliceNews #FeelingHot2019 pic.twitter.com/2FSFRfKxNB

Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia(@ BOM_SA)