Combinatie van hevige bosbranden en onweer veroorzaakt afschrikwekkende vuurtornado in Californië

One hour time lapse from the @AlertWildfire Babbit Peak webcam of the #LoyaltonFire and it’s rotating pyrocumulus plume which resulted in a tornado warning being issued for the possibility of a fire induced tornado. @NWSReno @USTornadoes @Weather_West #CAwx #severeweather pic.twitter.com/XikyZU5uZt

