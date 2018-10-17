“Het oog in de hemel”: ken jij dit bijzondere verschijnsel al? Sven Van Malderen

17 oktober 2018

11u45

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving 9 Weernieuws Fraaie foto op de Instagrampagina van Marnix Peeters: het oog in de hemel, luidt de omschrijving van de Vlaamse schrijver. Maar eigenlijk is het een iriserende wolk, of in de volksmond ‘regenboogwolk’ genoemd. Deze ochtend was het natuurfenomeen te zien in grote delen van Oost-Vlaanderen en Vlaams-Brabant.

Het spektakel wordt veroorzaakt door zonlicht dat door het ijsgedeelte van de wolk schijnt, verklaart meteoroloog Michiel Severin. “Een wolk bestaat voor het merendeel uit water en de bovenkant uit ijskristallen. Als het licht daarop schijnt, wordt het gebroken. In België zien we bijvoorbeeld een regenboog als de zon de regendruppels raakt. De ijskristallen zorgen in dit geval voor een extreem effect. Om zo’n foto te maken, moet je het geluk hebben op de juiste plaats te staan. Het is soms in onze contreien te zien, maar dan stelt het weinig voor.”

Drie jaar geleden deed een veel extremere variant zich voor in Costa Rica. Nietsvermoedende inwoners stonden toen verbouwereerd aan de grond genageld. Er heerste grote verbazing en hier en daar zelfs lichte paniek.

Het kleurenspektakel deed zich immers voor op 15 september, net de dag waarop de Costa Ricanen hun onafhankelijkheid vieren. Herinnert u zich nog ‘Independence Day’ met Will Smith? Een mens zou voor minder denken dat het einde der tijden aangebroken is...