Tweede asteroïde in week tijd zoeft vandaag rakelings langs onze aarde

Two asteroids, one week. The 1st of this week’s close-approaching asteroids happened Feb. 6 at 3:10pm ET at a distance of ~114,000 miles. The 2nd asteroid will safely pass by Earth on Fri. at 2:30pm at a distance of ~39,000 miles. Get the details: https://t.co/pBqMPxgYuW pic.twitter.com/XHG9rMi9Kb

NASA(@ NASA)