Tsunamiwaarschuwing na zware aardbeving bij Alaska

BREAKING: Magnitude 8.0 #earthquake struck 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, AK at 1:32a.m. PST. #Tsunami warnings issued from British Columbia to the Aleutian Islands. Tsunami watch for U.S. West Coast, #Hawaii. https://t.co/lJIsnqHW3E pic.twitter.com/KVKnhluqnK

The Weather Channel(@ weatherchannel)