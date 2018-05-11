Oogverblindend mooi: Californische kust kleurt felblauw en dit is waarom
Bioluminescentie, doopte de wetenschap dat betoverende fenomeen. Lichtgevend plankton laat zich niet voortdurend zien; de aanmaak van de chemische stoffen om te kunnen gloeien kost immers te veel energie. Over de precieze redenen waarom de organismen soms schitterende stofjes het water inspuiten, tasten onderzoekers nog in het duister. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk heeft het te maken met aantrekking, afstoting, camouflage of communicatie. Getuigen van het lichtspektakel langs de Amerikaanse westkust waren gisteren allesbehalve licht onder de indruk van de natuurpracht. Ze deelden massaal foto's van het blauwe schouwspel op Instagram en Twitter, en lieten zo de rest van de wereld ook meegenieten.
#GaleríaGluc 📸 ¡Increíble espectáculo! 🌊 Playas de #SanDiego se iluminan de #noche por #bioluminiscencia ✨ #bioluminescent #bioluminiscencia #sea #ocean #nature #naturelover #naturaleza #mar #blue #azul #night #nightphoto #beach #love #inlove #blessed #Conservación #conservation #oceaneducation #landscape
The waves in SD are glowing blue at night right now. This is a random occurrence, no one know what causes the bioluminescent phytoplankton to wake up, can happen at any time and is rare. pic.twitter.com/H3X8MKu2cx link
Bioluminescent • • • I finally got a chance to see the bioluminescent phytoplankton. Definitely something everyone should experience. #murderdotcom #gramslayers #loaded_lenses #justgoshoot #moodygrams #artofvisuals #feedbacknation #danktones #bevisuallyinspired #meistershots #untoldvisuals #insideooutside #0dysseymoodz #createcommune #ccunderfollowed #theimaged #canon_photos #heatercentral #ig_color #hubs_united #iglongexposures #phytoplankton #shotzdelight #dopeclickz #amazing_shotz #presetcc #packtography #bioluminescent
A red tide is causing the surf to glow in parts of California. An algae bloom filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton has been lighting up the ocean from La Jolla to Encinitas since Monday. https://t.co/P40luEvObH pic.twitter.com/09lyUF9eVQ link
#bioluminescent #phytoplankton 💙 The wannabee #marine biologist in me has just lost her mind. #redtide #algae #bloom #sandiego #encinitas #nofilter #igers #moonlightbeach #swamis #pacificocean #blue #ocean #abc7eyewitness #visitsandiego #goodvibes #i… https://t.co/tqKD3tn4Y8 pic.twitter.com/xx45AKiXtm link
An algae bloom filled with bioluminescent phytoplankton is causing the surf to glow along parts of the #SanDiego coast https://t.co/ekzx2I2k6B pic.twitter.com/VLayzEk8CE link
Loving all the pictures of Amazing glowing surf in California from bioluminescent phytoplankton ..natural beauty! 😍😎👌 pic.twitter.com/NBB4R3lvWA link
Natures Nightlight, Bioluminescent Blooms . . The Red Tide in San Diego reminded me of a shot I had stored away in the vault from the Oregon Eclipse trip Last August. . . A buddy and I were driving up to meet the crew in Portland for the Eclipse and as usual I was driving through the night while my co pilot slept in the passenger seat. I had stopped and shot here before on another Oregon trip the year before but it was night time this time so I decided to hit it again. . . I parked the Gen in the tiny turn out off the 101. This spot has its fare share of deaths, tourists fall from these cliffs every year and I vividly remember the year before some locals warned us as we were of course on the cliffs on the other side of the wall trying to stack some nectar. . . I hop out, gear in hand, headlamp on, and then hop over the 3ft stone wall to the nectar ledge/death ledge. As I get my balance and look up the first thing I see is a cross with some flowers and a candle and think, well fuck were already here, I've been in sketchier spots and I want this shot. . . I set up the sticks and get to building a comp. Little did I know and I hadn't even paid attention, I fire off the first shot and see some weird blue light in the water. I was thinking no way, red tide? Well now I deffinatley needed to get a shot. The lighthouse was blowing out my shot everytime it hit the lens so I had to sit and time the light house cause I wanted the full pass of the light but not to hit my lens and blow out the image. Eventually I just put my hand up in front of the lens everytime the light would pass and I finally started to make some progress. . . After about an hour on the ledge, moving spots and trying new comps and then messing with the light house I finally got a workable shot. . . Sony a6300 Rokinon 12mm ,25 sec,2.2, Iso 2500 . . #ryanrosasphotography #redtide #bioluminescence #algaebloom #oregon #lighthouse #pnw #longexposure #nightphotography #wander #explore #sonyalpha #rokinon #benro #gooutside #shootshareinspire #bioluminescent #plankton
Reacties