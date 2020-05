VN-klimaattop in Glasgow jaar uitgesteld naar november 2021

⚠️ Update ⚠️



Governments have agreed to take forward vital work on climate change in 2020.



The UN climate change conference #COP26 will take place from 1-12 November 2021 in Glasgow.



Press release: https://t.co/KJmZyJTzai pic.twitter.com/P0SpLqjbEX

UN Climate Change(@ UNFCCC)