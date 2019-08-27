Foto van verbrande miereneter in Amazone gaat viraal: de waarheid achter het beeld dat de wereld beroert
Het kiekje doet denken aan ‘Christus de Verlosser’, het monumentale standbeeld van Jezus Christus die met zijn armen gespreid op een bergtop staat in de Braziliaanse metropool Rio de Janeiro.
De foto werd gemaakt door Araquém Alcântara (68). In een bijdrage voor de Duitse krant Frankfurter Allgemeine schrijft de fotograaf: “Op 19 augustus, op de Internationale dag van de Fotografie, heb ik het beeld van een miereneter gepubliceerd op sociale media. Het dier was verbrand, blind en uitgeput. Maar toen hij mij opmerkte, zette hij zich recht om zichzelf te verdedigen. De foto is viraal gegaan. De miereneter, die alleen hier voorkomt, staat symbool voor de Amazone die zich met haar laatste krachten probeert te verzetten.”
De bekendste natuurfotograaf van Brazilië is al jarenlang een bevoorrechte getuige van de steeds weerkerende bosbranden in het Amazonegebied. Met een carrière die bijna vijftig jaar overspant, weet hij als geen ander waarover hij spreekt.
“Ik was daar en zag het gebeuren. En ik nam foto’s. Ik ben een ooggetuige van deze misdaad tegen de mensheid”, schrijft Alcântara. “Op dit moment brandt de Amazone voor mijn ogen. Vlammen stijgen op en kleuren de horizon rood. De zon gaat schuil achter een dikke rookpluim. Mijn ogen doen pijn. Ik rijd meer dan 2.000 km van Bélem naar Brasilia en zie geen bos, alleen een muur van rook. Ik ruik de geur van verschroeide aarde en dode dieren. Het vreselijke spektakel herhaalt zich ieder jaar opnieuw. Maar telkens is het amper te bevatten.”
Araquém Alcântara is woedend. Hij zag en ziet het nog steeds allemaal voor zijn ogen gebeuren. Hij ijvert reeds lang voor een betere bescherming van het gigantische natuurgebied. Een blik op het Instagramaccount van de fotograaf leert dan ook dat hij het bewuste beeld van de verbrande miereneter in het verleden reeds meerdere malen publiceerde.
Zo duikt de foto al op 20 augustus 2016 op. Ook toen wees de Braziliaan op de aan de gang zijnde vernietiging van het regenwoud.
Op 3 december 2017 gooide de fotograaf dezelfde foto opnieuw online en ook nog eens op 11 maart 2018 met daarbij een link naar een wetenschappelijk artikel over de situatie in het Amazonegebied en de tekst: “Verbrande miereneter. Snelweg Cuiabá-Santarém. Mato Grosso.” Is dat de plek waar het beeld oorspronkelijk tot stand kwam? Daar hebben we vooralsnog geen uitsluitsel over. Feit is wel dat Mato Grosso - een deelstaat in het westen van Brazilië - ook nu weer hard door de branden wordt getroffen.
Alcântara waarschuwt dus al jaren voor de verschrikkelijke gevolgen van het platbranden van het regenwoud. Nu is de hele wereld wakkergeschud, mede dankzij zijn foto van een zwaargewonde miereneter.
Ook al is het kiekje niet genomen tijdens de huidige bosbranden, toch blijft het een sterk en beklijvend beeld dat niemand onberoerd laat en hopelijk ook een gevoelige snaar raakt bij de wereldleiders.
10 reacties
Nikolaas Bouman
De echte beesten zitten in de Braziliaanse parlement!
Lode Van de Keere
Met een populist als Bolsonaro aan de macht zit er niet veel beterschap aan te komen.
joan vliegen
Het zou fijn zijn eindelijk een beetje respect voor de Heer Christus op te brengen ipv vergelijkingen met miereneters, die gaat de wereld niet redden die foto. Er zal, lees nooit een sterker beeld als het kruis zijn . Dat gaat gewoon niet. Tijd heeft daar geen vat op.
Marc Camp
Nu weten we ineens waarom het leger naar het amazonewoud gestuurd wordt. Gewoon om meer van dit te voorkomen.
Raymond DEDEREN
Wat daar gebeurd is een ernstige misdaad tegenover de mens,dit moet internationaal bestraft worden met harde economische sancties en zelfs militaire tussenkomst wat het gaat de ganse wereld aan.