Universiteit van Hongkong stelt voor het eerst tweede besmetting met het coronavirus vast bij patiënt die het virus eerder al overwon

📍BREAKING—First ever official re-infection case of #COVID19 documented. Research team from @hkumed report the first reinfection in press release. Patient reinfected by a completely separate strain of #SARSCoV2 from original, as proven by 🦠🧬sequencing. Details & implications🧵 https://t.co/ZsKModstMu pic.twitter.com/2WoriDUO7N

Eric Feigl-Ding(@ DrEricDing)