Primeur: Française die onvruchtbaar was na kankerbehandeling baart toch baby dankzij nieuwe techniek

Fertility preservation is of utmost importance for young patients with cancer. Just out in Annals of Oncology: First birth achieved after fertility preservation using vitrification of in vitro matured oocytes in a woman with #BreastCancer #bcsm https://t.co/NvkRwEr2II pic.twitter.com/G3SLAXcbQM

Annals of Oncology(@ Annals_Oncology)