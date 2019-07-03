Mama van zwart-blanke tweeling: “Niemand gelooft dat ze van mij zijn” Redactie

Bron: KameraOne 0 Medisch Kamsi en Kachi zijn broer en zus, maar lijken niet echt op elkaar. De tweeling werd in 2016 geboren in Calgary, Canada. Kamsi, het jongetje, heeft een donkere huidskleur. Zijn zusje Kachi is albino. De mama van de twee kleintjes, Judith Nwokocha, zegt dat niemand haar gelooft als ze vertelt dat de twee kindjes haar tweeling zijn.

Na een lijdensweg van acht jaar was fotografe Judith Nwokocha eindelijk zwanger van een tweeling. Maar de euforie van het nieuws over hun zwangerschap maakte snel plaats voor bezorgdheid. Dochtertje Kachi bleek niet goed te groeien en op 37 weken zwangerschap werd de bevalling ingeleid om het meisje te redden.

Al van bij de geboorte had het meisje een heel bleke huid en na een paar onderzoeken kregen Judith en haar man het verdict te horen: hun dochtertje Kachi had albinisme. Dat is een aangeboren aandoening waarbij het pigment in huid en haar (gedeeltelijk) ontbreekt. Mensen met albinisme hebben dus een heel lichte huids- en haarkleur. Vaak hebben mensen met albinisme ook problemen met hun zicht.

Maar de mama van de tweeling blijft positief. “Kachi doet het uitstekend, ik vind haar prachtig,” schrijft mama Judith in een blog op ‘Love What Matters’.