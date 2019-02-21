Zeldzame aandoening zorgt ervoor dat deze zwarte kat langzaamaan spierwit wordt kg

Bron: LoveMeow, Instagram 0 Dieren Elli werd geboren als een zwarte kat, maar zal uiteindelijk kunnen pronken met een sneeuwwitte vacht. Het dier lijdt aan vitiligo, een zeldzame aandoening waarbij huid en haar hun kleur verliezen. Baasje Nicole legt de metamorfose van haar huisdier nu al twee jaar vast en deelt de prachtige beelden op Instagram.

Nicole vond de kitten eind 2016 op een boerderij in Duitsland en besloot haar te adopteren. Niets deed vermoeden dat Elli anders was, tot Nicole enkele maanden later plots een klein wit plukje in haar pels vond. “Ik dacht dat het een stofje was en probeerde het te verwijderen, maar het bleek haar vacht te zijn”, legt ze uit aan LoveMeow.

In de maanden daarna verschenen er steeds meer witte vlekken in Elli’s pels. Uiteindelijk besloot Nicole haar kat naar de dierenarts te brengen, die haar kon vertellen dat Elli waarschijnlijk leed aan vitiligo.



Vitiligo is een huidziekte waarbij langzaamaan steeds meer pigmentcellen vernietigd worden. Door het verlies aan pigment ontstaan witte vlekken op de huid en in het haar. Vitiligo treft ook ongeveer één op de tweehonderd mensen.

Pijnloos

Er bestaat geen behandeling voor vitiligo, maar gelukkig lijdt Elli niet onder de ziekte. Haar transformatie verloopt geheel pijnloos. Haar unieke uiterlijk leverde het dier zelfs heel wat volgers op op Instagram, waar Nicole regelmatig updates post. Na twee jaar zijn er talloze witte vlekken bijgekomen, waardoor de pels van de kat bijna helemaal wit is. Ook nu nog krijgt Elli er elke dag nog wat witte haren bij.



Afgezien van haar aandoening is Elli een heel normale kat, laat Nicole nog weten. Bijvoorbeeld houdt ze ervan om bovenop de deur te gaan zitten om de kamer van daar in het oog te houden. “Ze ziet eruit als een kleine sneeuwuil”, aldus de eigenares.

