Windhondje Margaret is populair ‘supermodel’ voor viervoeterfashion

29 augustus 2019

Bron: AD.nl 0 Dieren Margaret, een Italiaans windhondje uit de Australische stad Adelaide, is in korte tijd uitgegroeid tot een van de bekendste influencers op Instagram. Het temperamentvolle teefje van slechts vier kilo showt bijna dagelijks nieuwe fashionitems voor viervoeters die haar baasje Anna voor haar ontwerpt, maakt en verkoopt.

Volgens het baasje van Margaret, zo vertelde ze deze week in een populaire tv-talkshow in Australië, was het absoluut niet de bedoeling om het slimme, aanhankelijke en ondeugende dier te transformeren in een beroemdheid en ‘geldmachine’. “Tijdens mijn zwangerschapsverlof verveelde ik me kapot en besloot ik voor de gein Margaret te fotograferen toen ze ‘sexy’ zat te poseren op een bank. Die kiekjes kregen op Instagram opvallend veel likes. Daarop besloot ik - iemand die op dat moment nog amper actief was op sociale media - een account voor ons hondje te maken. De rest is geschiedenis. Inmiddels heeft Margaret ruim 51.000 volgers en wordt ze zo ongeveer bedolven onder de positieve commentaren.”

De modecreaties waarin het hondje poseert, worden verkocht via een speciaal voor haar opgerichte webwinkel. Vanwege haar groeiende populariteit zijn daar inmiddels ook koffiemokken te vinden met het portret van Margaret. Of daarmee veel extra inkomsten voor Anna's gezin worden gegenereerd, is niet helemaal duidelijk. “Het gaat me niet om het geld. Belangrijker is dat ik door Margaret een nieuwe hobby heb gevonden. Ook leuk: ik kan bijna niet meer ongezien met haar over straat. Iedereen kent ons onverschrokken hondje, dus wandelingen duren meestal erg lang.”

“Aankleedpop”

Het windhondje, dat op Instagram overigens concurrentie heeft van soortgenootje Tika uit Canada (91.000 volgers), krijgt niet alleen maar positieve reacties. Velen vinden het zielig dat Margaret wordt ‘misbruikt’ als ‘aankleedpop’. Een enkeling denkt aan ‘de uitdrukking van haar kop’ te kunnen zien dat het teefje de fratsen die met haar worden uitgehaald, vervelend vindt. Volgens baasje Anna is dat laatste niet aan de orde. “Margaret geniet als een echte diva en is ons vrolijk kwispelende supermodel.”