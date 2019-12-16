Weer meer berggorilla's in Congo en Oeganda: “We kunnen bedreigde soorten echt nog redden” ADN

16 december 2019

16u41

Bron: Belga 0 Dieren Ondanks de gewelddadige conflicten en de activiteiten van stropers in het gebied is het aantal berggorilla's in Congo en Oeganda gestegen. Dat meldt natuurorganisatie WWF. Het aantal berggorilla's is toegenomen van 400 in 2011 naar 459 dit jaar.

In een nog groter gebied aan de grens met Oeganda, Rwanda en Congo, in het natuur- en dierenpark Virunga, leven nog eens 604 berggorilla's. Dat levert in totaal 1.063 dieren op. "Het betekent dat we soorten nog kunnen redden, zelfs als die bedreigd leken", zegt Arnulf Köhncke van WWF Duitsland.

De berggorilla's leven enkel in deze biotopen en ze blijven erg bedreigd, onder meer door de instabiele politieke situatie in de regio. Er wordt ook nog op hen gejaagd door stropers, want de onderzoekers troffen tijdens hun onderzoek liefst 88 valstrikken aan om de dieren te vangen.