Tientallen vogels vallen uit de lucht voor de ogen van Australische schoolkinderen

Children at vacation care at One Tree Hill Primary School are being traumatised by a horrifying sight. Dead and dying corellas that are bleeding from their mouths are falling out of the sky- suspected of being poisoned. https://t.co/n4tlDt5C5f @laurenrosevj #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/jLW7Ng4ND0

7NEWS Adelaide(@ 7NewsAdelaide)