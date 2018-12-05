Schattig: Noorse fotograaf spot zeldzaam wit elandkalfje Redactie/IB

Bron: BBC 3 Dieren De 24-jarige Noorse fotograaf Mads Nordsveen kwam onlangs een wel heel bijzonder dier tegen: tijdens een wandeling in het noorden van Noorwegen stond hij oog in oog met een spierwit elandkalfje.

Nordveen, die de foto's van het bijzondere dier op Instagram deelde, omschrijft de ervaring als een “magisch moment”. Het elandje was niet bang voor hem of zijn camera, vertelt hij aan persbureau Caters.

“Hij kwam heel dichtbij en we keken elkaar in de ogen. Hij was heel kalm zodra hij doorhad dat ik geen slechte bedoelingen had”, aldus de fotograaf. “Hij deed net alsof hij poseerde.” Na de ontmoeting voegde het kalfje zich weer bij zijn moeder, die aan de bosrand op haar jong wachtte.

Witte elanden zijn zeldzaam en de Scandinaviërs geloven dat het ontmoeten van zo'n bijzonder dier geluk brengt.