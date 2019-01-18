Ongelofelijke zwempartij met één van de meest legendarische wezens op aarde: “Ik dacht dat mijn hart zou ontploffen”
Monsterhaai ‘Deep Blue’ zwemt met groep duikers
Ruim zes meter lang en voor zover bekend al meer dan 50 jaar oud. Zet haar rechtop (voor zover je dat lukt met een beest van duizenden kilo's) en ze komt net zo hoog als een giraf. De witte haai ‘Deep Blue’ mag je met recht monsterachtig noemen.
Zelden laat het beest zich zien. Het was alweer van 2015 geleden dat ze nog gespot werd. Maar deze week gebeurde dat wél, bij het exotische eiland Hawaï. De duikers herkenden de grootste geregistreerde haai meteen. De haai liet zich zien als aasvreter bij een dode potvis. Een dagje ‘all you can eat’ voor de kolos, die daardoor blijkbaar geen trek had in de groep duikers die steeds dichterbij kwam om het oceaanwonder te zien. Het leverde fabuleuze beelden op.
Het roofdier leek goedgeluimd en gebruikte de onderkant van de duikersboot zelfs om haar rug te krabben. Onder meer professionele natuurfotografen Juan Oliphant en Kimberly Jeffries en biologe Ocean Ramsey doken daarop het water in en maakten adembenemende foto's, zó mooi dat ze het angstgevoel dat de filmklassieker Jaws ooit opriep, nagenoeg wegnemen.
Magisch
Ze zeggen “nog steeds in shock te zijn” dat ze bijna een hele dag in de nabijheid van het prachtige monster konden zijn. En of dat spannend was. “Ik dacht dat mijn hart zou ontploffen”, vertelt Kimberly. “Ze was zo gigantisch, het was magisch.”
Later vervoegden ook andere haaien het feestje.
