Nieuw-Zeelandse natuurbescherming ziet zich genoodzaakt aangespoelde grienden te euthanaseren

Whale stranding update: 10 whales are alive. We're assessing whether it's safe and feasible to refloat the whales at high tide around 2pm. Some whales are in a dangerous place for people to be, particularly close to high tide. More here: https://t.co/JRLwjrLMgQ pic.twitter.com/qzVLUPtjwY

Dept of Conservation(@ docgovtnz)