Lil Bub (8), een van de beroemdste katten ter wereld, overleden ttr

03 december 2019

10u54

Bron: The New York Times 10 Dieren Lil Bub, een van de beroemdste katten ter wereld, is gisteren gestorven. Dat heeft haar baasje Mike Bridavsky op sociale media bekendgemaakt. De kat, met maar liefst 5 miljoen volgers op sociale media, was beroemd omdat haar tong door een aangeboren afwijking altijd uit haar bekje hing.

Een vriend van Mike Bridavsky vond Lil Bub in 2011 in een schuur. Bridavsky was onmiddellijk vertederd door de kitten, die aan een ernstige vorm van dwerggroei leed. Ook had Lil Bub een extra teentje aan elke poot, een onderontwikkelde kaak en geen tanden waardoor haar tong uit haar bekje hing. Daarnaast had ze osteopetrose, een zeldzame ziekte waarbij botten te hard en te dik zijn.

Lil Bub werd al snel een internetsensatie nadat haar baasje enkele foto’s op sociale media deelde. Tijdens haar kattenleven dook ze ook op in verschillende programma’s. Het geld dat haar baasje hiermee verdiende, in totaal zo’n 700.000 dollar (omgerekend ongeveer 631.000 euro), ging naar organisaties die zich inzetten voor katten die speciale hulp nodig hebben.

“Verschil gemaakt in de wereld van dierenwelzijn”

Het baasje van Lil Bub liet gisteren via Instagram weten dat zijn geliefde viervoeter onverwachts was overleden in haar slaap. “Liefste Bub, ik zal nooit je vrijgevigheid vergeten, je onuitputtelijke liefde, je stille gave om zoveel magie en vreugde in de wereld te brengen. Ik ben voor altijd vereerd en onder de indruk dat je mij koos als jouw verzorger. Bezoek ons alsjeblieft allemaal in onze dromen”.

“Ze heeft een enorm verschil kunnen maken in de wereld van dierenwelzijn”, ging het baasje van Lil Bub verder. “Ze heeft letterlijk duizenden levens gered en ze stond aan de start van een nationaal fonds voor huisdieren met speciale behoeftes.”