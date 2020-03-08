Internetfenomeen ‘Marnie’ overleden: 1,8 miljoen Instagramvolgers in rouw HLA

08 maart 2020

10u13

Bron: New York Times 2 Dieren ‘Marnie the Dog’, een hond met maar liefst 1,8 miljoen volgers op Instagram, is overleden. Dat meldt haar baasje op de sociale netwerksite. Het hondje, een shih tzu, werd geadopteerd uit het asiel toen ze 11 jaar oud was. Met haar schuin hangend kopje en een eeuwig uitgestoken tong veroverde ze al snel wereldwijd bekendheid. Marnie werd 18 jaar oud.

“Met veel verdriet deel ik het nieuws dat Marnie donderdag pijnloos en rustig is overleden. Haar toestand ging de laatste dagen zienderogen achteruit en er was geen hoop op verbetering”, schrijft Shirley Braha, het baasje van Marnie, op Instagram.

Shirley Braha adopteerde Marnie in 2012 uit een asiel in het Amerikaanse Connecticut. Daar was de hond terechtgekomen nadat ze op straat werd gevonden. Het dier stonk zodanig dat hij ‘Stinky’ werd genoemd. Shirley zag een foto van de shih tzu op de website PetFinder en was naar eigen zeggen meteen verliefd.

Die natuurlijke gave om schattig te poseren maakte van de hond een echte Instagramberoemdheid. Marnie verzamelde maar liefst 1,8 miljoen volgers en ging op de foto met heel wat grote sterren, zoals Ed Sheeran en Demi Lovato en werd een boegbeeld voor het adopteren van asielhonden. In 2015 kwam er zelfs een boek uit met foto’s van de bekende hond en werd ze uitgeroepen tot ‘bekendste hond op Instagram’.

“Marnie wist dat ze bekend was en ze genoot daarvan”, vertelde haar baasje aan The New York Times. “Ze hield ervan om in het middelpunt te staan en mensen rond zich te hebben. Ze deed dansjes en poseerde voor foto’s. Ik heb haar dat nooit aangeleerd, ze keek steeds recht in de camera en poseerde perfect voor selfies met haar fans. Ze was een pro.”