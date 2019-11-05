Gevonden straathondje op Australische platteland blijkt na DNA-test zeldzame volbloed dingo jv

05 november 2019

17u53

Bron: CNN 10 Dieren Een pup die in augustus op het Australische platteland gevonden werd, blijkt na een DNA-test een raszuivere Alpinedingo te zijn. Tot groot jolijt van natuurbeschermers, want deze ondersoort is met uitsterven bedreigd. De hoop op voortplanting rust nu mee op de frêle schouders van de pup van nog geen jaar oud. Zijn naam: Wandi.

Mogelijk dropte een roofvogel in augustus het hondje in de achtertuin van een familie op het platteland in het dorpje Wandiligong in de Australische deelstaat Victoria, netjes tussen Melbourne en hoofdstad Canberra in. De vrouw des huizes hoorde het beestje jammeren en dacht dat het verdwaald was. Ze voerde het uiteindelijk naar de dierenziekenhuis, omdat niemand het hondje - of was het een vosje? - van zo’n negen weken oud kwam claimen en ze doorhad dat het toch geen gewone pup was.

De dierenarts merkte schrammen op de rug op die waarschijnlijk afkomstig waren van een grote roofvogel die Wandi had opgepikt als maaltijd en weer had losgelaten. Lyn Watson, directeur van de Australian Dingo Foundation niet ver van het dierenhospitaal in Bright, hoorde over de pup en was bereid zich erover te ontfermen. Een DNA-staal ging naar de University of New South Wales. In afwachting van het resultaat werd Wandi bij dingo’s van zijn leeftijd gezet om hem te leren omgaan met andere dieren.

Na een paar weken kwamen de testresultaten dan binnen en Wandi bleek een volbloed Alpinedingo te zijn, wat zeldzaam is. Hij zal nu worden ingeschakeld in het kweekprogramma van het reservaat, waar momenteel zo’n 40 volwassen dingo’s inzitten. “Ze zijn ons toproofdier, onze leeuw”, aldus Watson. “Hun taak is om de kangoeroepopulatie in bedwang te houden. Dat was hun taak vóór de komst van de Europeanen, dat was hun taak duizenden jaren lang.”

Dingo’s zijn inheemse Australische verwilderde honden, die zich ongeveer gedragen als wolven, maar veel kleiner zijn. De soort wordt als ‘kwetsbaar’ beschouwd. Hun aantal is flink afgenomen door de jacht, door inteelt en door de ernstige inperking van hun natuurlijke habitat.

“We houden de genetische lijnen in stand tot er ooit een veilige plek zal zijn waar ze opnieuw in het wild kunnen leven”, besluit Watson. Op dit moment leven in het wild enkel allerhande dingokruisingen maar geen raszuivere dingo’s meer.