Fossiele overblijfselen van aapje zo groot als een hamster ontdekt

Twice the size of a pinhead, this tooth belonged to a monkey that lived 18 million years ago in the Amazon & was not much heavier than a baseball. The find helps bridge a 15-million-year gap in the fossil record for New World monkeys. https://t.co/C1qtCbVSnH @duke_smif @DukeU pic.twitter.com/CTOkv2QggR

dukeresearch(@ dukeresearch)