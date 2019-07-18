Eenden doorboord met pijlen in Rotterdam ADN

18 juli 2019

18u19

Bron: Belga 2 Dieren In de Rotterdamse wijk Delfshaven zijn in een week tijd twee eenden gevonden met een pijl in hun borst.

Vandaag kreeg de politie een melding van een doorboorde eend aan de Professor Poelslaan. Eerder werd al een eend met een pijl aan de Hoekersingel gesignaleerd.

"Wij dachten eerst dat het dezelfde was die eerder was gezien", meldt de politie op Instagram. "Niets bleek minder waar. Dit is de tweede eend in deze wijk met een pijl in de borst."



De dierenambulance ontfermt zich nu over de eend. De politie roept getuigen op zich te melden. "Uiteraard is dit absoluut onaanvaardbaar.”