Droomstage: twee weken schildpadden redden op de Malediven (reis en verblijf betaald)

28 juni 2019

16u40

Ben je een dierenliefhebber en heb je in augustus tijd voor een bijzondere stage? Een opvangcentrum voor zeeschildpadden op de Malediven zoekt een zomerstagiair om bij te springen. In de functie help je schildpadden verzorgen die verstrikt zijn geraakt in visnetten.

Rondzwervende visnetten en ander visgerei vormen voor zeeschildpadden (en andere zeedieren) een groot gevaar. Zij raken erin verstrikt en de vlijmscherpe draad snijdt in hun vlees. Niet zelden raken de schildpadden zo ledematen kwijt. Zonder hulp kunnen ze overlijden. Het Olive Ridley Project Marine Turtle Rescue Centre op de Malediven vangt de dieren op en lapt ze met gespecialiseerde zorg weer op. Zodra de schildpadden dat aankunnen, worden ze weer vrijgelaten.

Mee de zee op

Als stagiair werk je twee weken in een team met dierenartsen en vrijwilligers. Je voedert de patiënten, maakt hun verblijven schoon en bent aanwezig bij operaties en andere medische procedures. Ook ga je met het team de zee op om gewonde dieren op te halen en ben je erbij als er schildpadden in het wild worden uitgezet.



Je mag voor de functie niet cameraschuw zijn. Als stagiair help je immers mee met het promoten van het zeeschildpaddencentrum door op sociale media te vertellen over je ervaringen. Ook beantwoord je vragen van bezoekers aan het centrum en ben je aanwezig bij presentaties.

Snorkeltripje

De stage zelf wordt niet vergoed, maar de vlucht en alle kosten van het verblijf wel. En hoe: de waarde van je verblijf op de Malediven wordt geschat op 9.100 Australische dollar, zo’n 5.600 euro.

De uitverkoren stagiair verblijft namelijk in een strandvilla in het naastgelegen luxeresort Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, maaltijden in het restaurant inbegrepen. Daarnaast mag hij of zij op kosten van het resort mee op een cruise bij zonsondergang en een snorkeltripje naar de befaamd mooie Baa-atoll.

Geïnteresseerd? Kandidaten van 18 jaar en ouder kunnen zich aanmelden met een motivatiebrief van ongeveer 500 woorden en een video van 2 tot 3 minuten waarin ze uitleggen waarom uitgerekend zij perfect zijn voor deze stage. Enige haast is wel geboden. Je hebt nog tot 1 juli (maandag) tijd om te reageren.

Huidige en voormalige patiënten van het centrum zijn alvast te bewonderen op het Instagram-account van het Rescue Centre:

