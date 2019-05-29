Dode herten met kilo’s plastic in maag aangetroffen in toeristische trekpleister Nara ttr

In de Japanse stad Nara zijn de afgelopen maanden zeker zes herten gestorven omdat ze kilo's plastic in hun maag hadden, zo bericht 'The Japan Today'. Met haar iconische tempels en honderden loslopende herten is Nara erg populair bij toeristen, die de dieren niet alleen koekjes maar ook plastic voederen.

Toeristen kunnen in kraampjes speciale koekjes kopen om aan de nationaal beschermde herten te voeren in Nara. Toch krijgen de diertjes ook andere dingen te eten, zoals plastic. De afgelopen maanden stierven in de toeristische trekpleister zeker zes herten. Tijdens de autopsie vond een dierenarts in de maag van een overleden dier maar liefst 4,3 kilogram plastic. Ook de vijf andere gestorven herten hadden kilo’s plastic in hun maag.

Herten hebben net als koeien vier magen en zijn herkauwers. De dieren zien geen verschil tussen voedsel en plastic, waardoor ze ook het plastic opeten. Als het hert plastic binnenkrijgt, dan wordt het proces van herkauwen ernstig verstoord. Bijgevolg kan het dier geen nieuw voedsel meer opnemen, uiteindelijk met de dood tot gevolg.



Dierenwelzijnsorganisaties vragen toeristen om de herten, die in de oude shinto-religie als heilig beschouwd worden, niet eender wat te voederen. Daarnaast benadrukken de organisaties om geen afval achter te laten. Jaarlijks bezoeken zo’n twee miljoen toeristen de stad. Op sociale media duiken voortdurend foto’s op van bezoekers die poseren met een hertje.