Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

Blijkt dat er een heerlijke Facebookgroep bestaat van UPS-pakjesbezorgers en de honden die ze ontmoeten op hun route

    • ADN
UPS Dogs Facebook
Dieren Niet elke pakjesbezorger of postbode is de beste vriendjes met honden, maar veel vaker is het wel liefde op het eerste gezicht. Nu blijkt dat er een heuse Facebookpagina bestaat waarop UPS-bezorgers (en hondenbaasjes) allerlei geweldige en warme ontmoetingen met viervoeters delen. Een waar eerbetoon aan hun harige vriendjes.

Het was UPS-bezorger en dierenvriend Sean McCarren die besloot de Facebookgroep op poten te zetten. Want het beste onderdeel van zijn werkdag zijn de kwispelende staarten en lieve begroetingen als hij komt aangereden bij zijn klanten. Sommige bezorgers kennen de honden al jaren en hebben door de tijd een geweldige band opgebouwd.

UPS DOGS

This is buddy. His owner says I'm his favorite other person. When I get to see him I take my break because he holds on to me and doesn't want to let me go. It always makes my day. Thanks Jason

UPS DOGS

This guy knows I bring treats everyday. In my truck before I get out of my seat. Thanks Travis

UPS DOGS

Rudy is blind as a bat, but that doesn't stop him from following the sound of my truck until I feed him! -Saint Joseph, Michigan. Thanks Jeff

UPS DOGS

Happiness!!

UPS DOGS

UPS DOGS. 237K likes. This page is operated by UPS drivers all around. Pictures of dogs and the UPS drivers they meet day to day. www.upsdogs@gmail.com

UPS DOGS

This is Zoey and she runs to me every time I go into "her" office in my route. Thanks Renee

UPS DOGS

Just thought I would share my goldendoodle's fieldtrip to ups today.

UPS DOGS

3? ❤️. Totally worth a 10 min break to get acquainted with this momma and her two pups ❤️. There was tails a wagging puppy kisses flying and biscuit crunching ❤️.

UPS DOGS

UPS DOGS. 237K likes. This page is operated by UPS drivers all around. Pictures of dogs and the UPS drivers they meet day to day. www.upsdogs@gmail.com

UPS DOGS

He did not want to get out. I think he wanted to ride.

UPS DOGS

He offered me this stick in exchange for a biscuit. Capitalism at work!

UPS DOGS

Shop friend Nikita is waiting on a special delivery for https://www.facebook.com/parisautobarn/. Waiting patiently for whatever goodies maybe in Browns pockets!

UPS DOGS

This is our corgi mix Kettu and one of her favorite humans. When we are on walks, she spots him from a block away. Charlottesville, VA. You can see the blur of the wagging tail! Thank you, Jill...

UPS DOGS

My little buddy ironhide. Thank you Joe Gillotte.

UPS DOGS

Ruger loves his UPS friend! Spring Branch, TX. Thank you Amanda Puype.

UPS DOGS

Gizmo and Leo love our UPS driver. Thank you Tina Kruickshank

UPS DOGS

He runs down the street to see me, so I always have to drive 1 mile an hour while he walks with me to take him home ❤

UPS DOGS

Banks LOVES Sharon! He's uncontrollable with excitement when he sees her. Thank you Brett Patrick

UPS DOGS

This is Riley (on the left) and Toby. They were out for a walk and saw me coming, so we just had to stop and have a visit. They know that I'll leave cookies for them on the parcels when their owners...

UPS DOGS

Who gets the first cookie??? One big happy family - Whitingham Vermont, thank you Josh Kissell

UPS DOGS

Looks like happiness! Thanks Brandon

Lees ook: Baasje betrapt postbode erop dat hij elke dag zijn hond komt knuffelen

Lees meer

Criminoloog Brice De Ruyver (62) onverwacht overleden 44

Criminoloog Brice De Ruyver (62) onverwacht overleden
Maleisi&euml; in paniek na vondst bizarre 'weerwolfbaby'. Politie ontrafelt mysterie en doet oproep Bizar 14

Maleisië in paniek na vondst bizarre 'weerwolfbaby'. Politie ontrafelt mysterie en doet oproep
Spitsvondig antwoord van meisje op schoolopdracht gaat wereld rond Het leukste van het web 3

Spitsvondig antwoord van meisje op schoolopdracht gaat wereld rond
&quot;Klappen gelijk Natalia&quot;, turndemonstratie en worstelen met het Nederlands: misskandidates stellen zich voor in Egypte

"Klappen gelijk Natalia", turndemonstratie en worstelen met het Nederlands: misskandidates stellen zich voor in Egypte
&quot;Cannabisplantage? Neen, homosauna!&quot; zegt Nederlander tegen Hasseltse rechter 1

"Cannabisplantage? Neen, homosauna!" zegt Nederlander tegen Hasseltse rechter
Vrachtwagen rijdt van brug: &eacute;&eacute;n dode

Vrachtwagen rijdt van brug: één dode
Deze zomer geen vallende sterren gezien? Je krijgt dit weekend een nieuwe kans Weernieuws

Deze zomer geen vallende sterren gezien? Je krijgt dit weekend een nieuwe kans
Wat je moet weten over het beruchte artikel 155, de &quot;Spaanse politieke atoombom&quot; 12

Wat je moet weten over het beruchte artikel 155, de "Spaanse politieke atoombom"

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Nieuws

Spanje razend op Belgi&euml; na interview premier Michel over Catalaanse crisis 218

Spanje razend op België na interview premier Michel over Catalaanse crisis
Michel veroordeelt geweld in Cataloni&euml;, maar ontkent crisis met Spanje: &quot;Rajoy heeft mijn nummer&quot; 9

Michel veroordeelt geweld in Catalonië, maar ontkent crisis met Spanje: "Rajoy heeft...
Europese wijnproductie op laagste niveau sinds WO II Economie 3

Europese wijnproductie op laagste niveau sinds WO II

 Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Wout van Aert veegt nul van tabellen in Kermiscross Ardooie Veldrijden 4

Wout van Aert veegt nul van tabellen in Kermiscross Ardooie
Veel gekker wordt een race niet: na de crash de wraak, weerwraak, vuistgevecht, politie met taser en arrestatie Time-out

Veel gekker wordt een race niet: na de crash de wraak, weerwraak, vuistgevecht, politie...
Quiz mee en win door David Goffin gesigneerde tennisbal Tennis

Quiz mee en win door David Goffin gesigneerde tennisbal

 Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

&quot;Klappen gelijk Natalia&quot;, turndemonstratie en worstelen met het Nederlands: misskandidates stellen zich voor in Egypte

"Klappen gelijk Natalia", turndemonstratie en worstelen met het Nederlands:...
Dakloze Graeme is goede vriendjes met de Antwerpse politie

Dakloze Graeme is goede vriendjes met de Antwerpse politie
Sam Gooris vergeet zijn eigen teksten in 'De Slimste Mens'

Sam Gooris vergeet zijn eigen teksten in 'De Slimste Mens'

 Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Deze Britse royal heeft de grootste mode-invloed (en het is niet Kate Middleton) Style

Deze Britse royal heeft de grootste mode-invloed (en het is niet Kate Middleton)
Potterfans kunnen dit jaar Kerstmis vieren in de Grote Zaal van Zweinstein Vrije tijd

Potterfans kunnen dit jaar Kerstmis vieren in de Grote Zaal van Zweinstein
&quot;Tinder is zoals McDonald's: een snelle hap waar je weinig moeite voor moet doen&quot; Seks & Relaties 7

"Tinder is zoals McDonald's: een snelle hap waar je weinig moeite voor moet doen"

 Lees meer Nina

Regio

"Ze blies haar laatste adem uit in mijn armen" Brussel

"Ze blies haar laatste adem uit in mijn armen"
&quot;Sommige studenten worden kinds als ze gedronken hebben&quot;: cantus op Oude Markt stilgelegd nadat jongen stoel tegen hoofd krijgt Leuven

"Sommige studenten worden kinds als ze gedronken hebben": cantus op Oude Markt...
"Verlicht fietssluis of er volgen nog drama's" Berlare

"Verlicht fietssluis of er volgen nog drama's"

 Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

&quot;Klappen gelijk Natalia&quot;, turndemonstratie en worstelen met het Nederlands: misskandidates stellen zich voor in Egypte

"Klappen gelijk Natalia", turndemonstratie en worstelen met het Nederlands:...
Nog niet duidelijk wie cuberdons in Leie kieperde: &quot;Verschillende sporen worden onderzocht&quot;

Nog niet duidelijk wie cuberdons in Leie kieperde: "Verschillende sporen worden...
Blijkt dat er een heerlijke Facebookgroep bestaat van UPS-pakjesbezorgers en de honden die ze ontmoeten op hun route Dieren

Blijkt dat er een heerlijke Facebookgroep bestaat van UPS-pakjesbezorgers en de honden...

 Lees meer Bizar

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug