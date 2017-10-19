Blijkt dat er een heerlijke Facebookgroep bestaat van UPS-pakjesbezorgers en de honden die ze ontmoeten op hun route
Het was UPS-bezorger en dierenvriend Sean McCarren die besloot de Facebookgroep op poten te zetten. Want het beste onderdeel van zijn werkdag zijn de kwispelende staarten en lieve begroetingen als hij komt aangereden bij zijn klanten. Sommige bezorgers kennen de honden al jaren en hebben door de tijd een geweldige band opgebouwd.
This is buddy. His owner says I'm his favorite other person. When I get to see him I take my break because he holds on to me and doesn't want to let me go. It always makes my day. Thanks Jason
This guy knows I bring treats everyday. In my truck before I get out of my seat. Thanks Travis
Rudy is blind as a bat, but that doesn't stop him from following the sound of my truck until I feed him! -Saint Joseph, Michigan. Thanks Jeff
Happiness!!
UPS DOGS. 237K likes. This page is operated by UPS drivers all around. Pictures of dogs and the UPS drivers they meet day to day. www.upsdogs@gmail.com
This is Zoey and she runs to me every time I go into "her" office in my route. Thanks Renee
Just thought I would share my goldendoodle's fieldtrip to ups today.
3? ❤️. Totally worth a 10 min break to get acquainted with this momma and her two pups ❤️. There was tails a wagging puppy kisses flying and biscuit crunching ❤️.
He did not want to get out. I think he wanted to ride.
He offered me this stick in exchange for a biscuit. Capitalism at work!
Shop friend Nikita is waiting on a special delivery for https://www.facebook.com/parisautobarn/. Waiting patiently for whatever goodies maybe in Browns pockets!
This is our corgi mix Kettu and one of her favorite humans. When we are on walks, she spots him from a block away. Charlottesville, VA. You can see the blur of the wagging tail! Thank you, Jill...
My little buddy ironhide. Thank you Joe Gillotte.
Ruger loves his UPS friend! Spring Branch, TX. Thank you Amanda Puype.
Gizmo and Leo love our UPS driver. Thank you Tina Kruickshank
He runs down the street to see me, so I always have to drive 1 mile an hour while he walks with me to take him home ❤
Banks LOVES Sharon! He's uncontrollable with excitement when he sees her. Thank you Brett Patrick
This is Riley (on the left) and Toby. They were out for a walk and saw me coming, so we just had to stop and have a visit. They know that I'll leave cookies for them on the parcels when their owners...
Who gets the first cookie??? One big happy family - Whitingham Vermont, thank you Josh Kissell
Looks like happiness! Thanks Brandon
