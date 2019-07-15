Barmhartige piloot redt als Batman huisdieren van spuitje Tom Tates

De Amerikaanse piloot Chris van Dorn redt al zo'n vijf jaar ten dode opgeschreven huisdieren van een spuitje en brengt ze met zijn privévliegtuigje naar nieuwe baasjes. Dat doet hij echter niet als zichzelf, maar verkleed als zijn kinderheld Batman.

Van Dorn, zo melden Amerikaanse media, is recent op internet een geldinzamelingactie begonnen om het vervoer van de dieren - vooral honden, katten maar ook vogels - te kunnen financieren. Van de benodigde 31.000 euro heeft de barmhartige piloot uit Florida al een groot deel binnen. Meer is volgens hem altijd welkom om zijn transporten langer te kunnen voortzetten.



Hoe Van Dorn tot de ietwat opvallende combinatie dierenredder en gevleugelde vleermuisman kwam? “Ik wilde mijn vurige passie voor vliegen op de een of andere manier laten samensmelten met mijn liefde voor dieren. Uiteindelijk koos ik voor jeugdheld Batman omdat hij in mijn ogen de verpersoonlijking is van iemand met zijn hart op de goede plaats en een redder in nood”, schrijft hij op Facebook en zijn website Batman4Paws (Batman voor ‘pootjes’).

Volgens de piloot heeft hij al veel zielige dieren, voor wie euthanasie onafwendbaar leek, het leven gered en nieuwe baasjes bezorgd. Zijn doel is nog honderden reddingsmissies uit te voeren. “Maar daar is wel geld voor nodig”, klinkt het wervend. “Met (omgerekend) 2.660 euro kan ik circa 45 missies bekostigen en met ruim 4.400 euro minstens 75 reddingen.” Met het geld dat hij nu al bijeen heeft, kan hij nog minstens 500 dieren van een dodelijke injectie redden. “En daar ga ik absoluut voor.”