36 dode olifanten gevonden in Botswana, dieren mogelijk vergiftigd

Follow up: More than 20 elephants reportedly dead from unknown causes in Okavango panhandle. The ministry suspects anthrax but other vets have ruled it out. Poison seems most likely. Awaiting post mortem results- investigations continue. Tragic 😔😡

Source Botswana Safari News pic.twitter.com/SkowenbFiK

Xpose Trophy Hunting(@ XposeTrophyHunt)