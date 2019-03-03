‘s Werelds beroemdste egeltje is niet meer Redactie

03 maart 2019

17u27 12 Dieren Met zijn schattige snuit en dito foto’s groeide hij uit tot een heus internetfenomeen: de Duitse egel Mr. Pokee. Het dier schaarde liefst 1,3 miljoen volgers bijeen op Instagram. Nu is het 3-jarige egeltje overleden, aan de gevolgen van een infectie.

Hoewel ‘Petfluencer’ Mr. Pokee niet de enige egel is die harten verovert op Instagram, heeft hij wel de meeste volgers. Liefst 1,3 miljoen.



“Tussen alle ernstige dingen in de wereld door wilde ik mensen een reden geven om te glimlachen, ook al is het maar voor even”, zei zijn baasje Litha eerder over waarom ze haar egeltje uitspeelde in schattige foto’s. Het zal de Duitse uit Wiesbaden overigens ook geen windeieren hebben gelegd.

De Afrikaanse witbuikegel werd geveld door een infectie na een ingreep aan zijn tandjes. “De dierenarts gaf hem antibiotica om te genezen, maar plots voelde Pokee zich heel slecht”, schrijft Litha op de Instagrampagina van het populaire beestje.



“Ik bracht hem ‘s nachts naar een spoeddienst, omdat hij niet meer goed bewoog en andere symptomen vertoonde die me ontzettend bang maakten. Ze vonden niet wat er met hem aan de hand was. Gisteren ging ik opnieuw met hem naar zijn dierenarts, waar bleek dat hij een bloedinfectie had. Pokee vocht de hele dag en nacht, tot het einde.” Maar het kwam niet meer goed, uiteindelijk moest de dierenarts de egel laten inslapen. “Hij heeft geen pijn meer en kan in vrede rusten. Lieve Pokee, ik hou zielsveel van je.”