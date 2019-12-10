Avonturiers spelen het klaar: epische trektocht van 1.650 kilometer over de Noordpool ADN

10 december 2019

12u26

Bron: BBC 0 Wetenschap & Planeet Twee avonturiers zijn geslaagd in een fascinerend huzarenstukje over het ijs van de Noordpool. Ze legden maar liefst 1.650 kilometer af over verraderlijk drijvend pakijs, en dat zonder gemotoriseerde hulp. Op eigen kracht dus - ofwel te voet, al skiënd, met treksledes of in opblaasbootjes. En dat bij temperaturen tot wel -40° Celsius en voor een groot stuk met enkel de duisternis als hun metgezel. In de Arctische winter is er geen daglicht op de Noordpool.

De in Zuid-Afrika geboren Zwitser Mike Horn (53) en de Noor Borge Ousland (57) hebben dan wel ervaring in het maken van lange reizen in extreme gebieden, ze hebben er net héél spectaculaire maanden opzitten. Op 23 september startten de poolreizigers hun tocht aan de Alaska-kant van de Noordpool. Wekenlang trokken ze samen over het ijs van de Arctische Oceaan (de Noordelijke IJszee) naar de andere kant. 87 dagen in totaal.

Eén stap vooruit, twee terug

Onderweg tijdens de expeditie verzamelden ze data over het smeltende Arctische ijs door de klimaatverandering. “We wisten dat het heel moeilijk zou worden. Maar wat we meegemaakt hebben, gaat de verbeelding te boven”, vertellen de poolreizigers.



Het duo werd geconfronteerd met de harde wetten van de natuur, inclusief temperaturen die schommelden tussen de -40° en +2° Celsius en ijzige wind en stormen. En terwijl ze ’s nachts na urenlang stappen hun tentje opzetten om doodmoe in slaap te vallen, stonden ze ’s morgens soms op met een harde, irritante realiteit: de losse ijsplaten hadden hen weer achteruit gedreven, waardoor ze veel meer afstand moesten afleggen om verder te geraken.

Vrieswonden

Het ijs was op verschillende plaatsen ook gevaarlijk dun, waardoor ze goed moesten oppassen en nog extra vertraging opliepen. Op een bepaald moment ging het mis. Horn zakte door het ijs en viel in het koude water. Hij liep daarbij vrieswonden op aan zijn handen en neus.

Ook honger kennen Horn en Ousland nu maar al te goed. Echte honger. Doordat de poolreizigers onderweg zoveel vertraging opliepen – weken zaten ze achter op schema - zaten ze vrijwel door hun voedselvoorraad heen. Ze werden zwakker, maar weigerden redding via een helikopter. Hulp was echter wel nodig, en dus werden twee Noorse redders op pad gestuurd om de avonturiers te bevoorraden. Toen de twee teams elkaar ondanks een stevige storm vonden - en elkaars hoofdlampen zagen flitsen - volgden oerkreten van geluk.

Met vier ging de tocht verder naar de Noorse ijsbreker ‘Lance’, waar ze zondag aan boord stapten. “We hebben het gehaald”, klinkt het op Instagram.

“De laatste 12 kilometer waren zwaar. Uiteindelijk slaagden we erin bij de boot aan te komen en plots voelden we een ongelofelijke rust over ons heen komen. We werden ontvangen met een heerlijke maaltijd van spinaziesoep, steak en chocoladefondant. En dan namen we een lange douche, het hete water op onze huid voelde zalig. Nu voelen we ons uitgeput, zowel mentaal als fysiek moe. Maar vanaf het moment dat we op de boot stapten, konden onze lichamen de survivalmodus weer afzetten en alle stress loslaten.”

IJsbreker Lance heeft het intussen zwaar te verduren om weer weg te geraken. Een ander schip, de Pangaea, zal Horn en Ousland daarna naar het Noorse eiland Svalbard brengen. Dat kan nog dagen, zelfs weken duren.