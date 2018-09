Alcohol wereldwijd verantwoordelijk voor 1 dode op 20

1 in 20 deaths is a result of harmful use of #alcohol in 2016: New WHO report.

That's more than 3 million people each year, and most of them are men https://t.co/PtSyj1mXFn 🍺🍷🥂🥃🍸🍹🍾🍶 pic.twitter.com/NZRgYFXujE

World Health Organization (WHO)(@ WHO)