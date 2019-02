Afgelopen jaren waren warmste ooit, 2018 vierde warmste jaar op rij

In a clear sign of continuing long-term #climatechange due to record CO2 levels, the past 4 years have been confirmed as the four warmest years on record. Global average surface temperature in 2018 was approximately 1.0° C above pre-industrial baseline. https://t.co/NL7UviNDI1 pic.twitter.com/PRcjtAoP2U

WMO | OMM(@ WMO)