400 miljard dollar aan eten gaat jaarlijks verloren nog voor het in de supermarkt belandt

🤔Have you ever thought of the amount of food that is produced but never reaches our plates?



😱And why do we throw away so much food?



🥕Reducing #foodloss & #foodwaste is a GLOBAL issue.



📕Check our new #SOFA2019 Report to see what each of us can do👉https://t.co/g3kisRDAtl pic.twitter.com/yfgT70Agu2

FAO(@ FAO)